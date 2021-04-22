Investors Purchase High Volume of McAfee Put Options (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,050 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 970% compared to the average daily volume of 472 put options.

Shares of MCFE opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,068,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,646,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

