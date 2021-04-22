Investors Purchase High Volume of MDU Resources Group Call Options (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 888 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after buying an additional 93,017 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

