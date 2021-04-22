Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 24,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,816 call options.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ LOTZ opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.07% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

