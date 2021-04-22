Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Cap of $26.00 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $10,079.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

