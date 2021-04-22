Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.30

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 109.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 590,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 23.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 128,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

