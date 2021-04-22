ION Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, ION has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $399,067.11 and $372.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00047166 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.58 or 0.00319794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,572,468 coins and its circulating supply is 13,672,468 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

