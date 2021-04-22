IONChain (IONC) Price Down 58.2% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $444,896.05 and $5,418.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 58.2% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00018303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00092060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.59 or 0.00692378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,034.31 or 0.07922121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00045760 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

