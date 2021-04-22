IOST Price Down 36.9% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $835.08 million and $609.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00077574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.68 or 0.00708398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.81 or 0.07983804 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

