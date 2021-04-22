IoTeX (IOTX) Price Tops $0.0343 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $330.87 million and approximately $52.47 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00071408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00671026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00049989 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

