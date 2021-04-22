Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

