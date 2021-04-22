IQ.cash Market Capitalization Achieves $378,301.40 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $378,301.40 and $91,225.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00278089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004458 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026559 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.01016767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.00692374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,534.65 or 1.00210816 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

