IQeon Price Reaches $2.99 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, IQeon has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $16.39 million and $658,429.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $2.99 or 0.00005731 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00068929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.11 or 0.00710525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.23 or 0.08516595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048805 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

