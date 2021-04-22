IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average of $181.29. IQVIA has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $220.55.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

