IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.
IQVIA stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $220.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
