IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-8.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.IQVIA also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.00 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $220.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.75.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

