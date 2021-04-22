iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 171,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

