Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post $148.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.47 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $140.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $602.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $598.34 million to $606.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $639.61 million, with estimates ranging from $627.85 million to $651.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $11,453,118.60. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

