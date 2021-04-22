IRISnet Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $119.19 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00275480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003738 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.00984276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,931.43 or 1.00063909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.59 or 0.00628443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,167,033 coins and its circulating supply is 978,699,715 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

