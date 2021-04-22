iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,913 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.49. 534,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,426. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $117.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

