iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838,065 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

