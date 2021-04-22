iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 7.6% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.17 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

