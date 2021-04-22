iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.97. 913,409 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21.

