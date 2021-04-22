iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Trimmed by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,508,317 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

