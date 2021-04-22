iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,148 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.42. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

