iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.15. 24,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,984. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31.

