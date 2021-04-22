iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,279. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.