iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 110,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 70,075 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock remained flat at $$74.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,843. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.