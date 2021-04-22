iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,731. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.