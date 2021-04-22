iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,205 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,223,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWN opened at $48.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

