iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 221,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,351,502 shares.The stock last traded at $156.89 and had previously closed at $154.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

