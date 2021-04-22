iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.93. 4,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,198. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

