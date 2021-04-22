iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) is Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,026 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 3.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $19,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BATS IGV traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.69. 514,222 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

