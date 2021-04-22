iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 4.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $18,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,172,000. Bank of The West bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.57. 9,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,291. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $236.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $211.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.