iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.1% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.44. 47,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $261.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day moving average is $237.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

