iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $260.51. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.61 and a 200 day moving average of $237.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

