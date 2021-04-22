iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,632,969. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

