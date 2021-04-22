iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.97. 1,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

