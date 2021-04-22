iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,541,000.

IWS stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

