iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Decreased by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.16. 40,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $272.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

