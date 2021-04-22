iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,390,000.

IJH traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $272.24. 37,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $272.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

