iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Cut by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $271.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

