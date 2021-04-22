iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Personal Wealth Partners’ 5th Largest Position

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.7% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.66. 280,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

