iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.47. 287,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.