iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.15. 187,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,079. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

