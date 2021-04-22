iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.95. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

