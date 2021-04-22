iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.23. 179,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.