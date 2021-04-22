iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.10. 162,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,618. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

