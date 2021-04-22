iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 792.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

