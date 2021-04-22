Isoray (ISR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN: ISR):

4/21/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company's Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. "

4/8/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Isoray was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Isoray was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

ISR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Isoray in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Isoray by 38.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Isoray by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Isoray in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

