Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Isra Vision AG (ETR:ISR)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €47.40 ($55.76) and last traded at €47.40 ($55.76). 211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.45 ($55.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €47.51 and its 200 day moving average is €47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 149.06.

About Isra Vision (ETR:ISR)

ISRA VISION AG focuses on the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of products, systems, equipment, and services in the areas of machine vision, automation, software, and robot technology in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Automation and Surface Vision segments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Isra Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isra Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.