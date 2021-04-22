iStar (STAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

iStar (NYSE:STAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect iStar to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, analysts expect iStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. iStar has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

